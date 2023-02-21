The Salida Board of Education discussed during its Feb. 14 meeting a contract with eFileCabinet for digitizing student records per state mandate.
The mandate requires all Colorado school districts to digitize all student records within the next three years.
Assistant Superintendent Will Wooddell presented a comparison of different vendors offering the service with a recommendation of using eFileCabinet.
The contract would be for five years with an initial setup cost of $13,215.76 and $9,789.45 each year thereafter for a total five-year cost of $52,373.56.
After the initial year, the cost would be part of the district’s operating budget.
The board will consider the contract at its March meeting.
The meeting began with a presentation on Salida Middle School made by Principal Michelle Saab and several students from each grade, fifth through eighth, at the school.
In action items, the board unanimously approved, on second reading, policies regarding payment procedures and repealing the Salida High School attendance policy.
The board approved, by a 4-3 vote, on third reading, policies regarding the school year, school calendar and instructional time.
The policy will remain unchanged, meaning the 2023-2024 school year calendar will follow the standard pattern, likely starting Aug. 11 and ending by Memorial Day.
Dissenting votes were cast by board members Ben Hill, Jenn Schuchman and Mandy Paschall.
Steps and levels as per salary schedules for all eligible employees were unanimously approved.
SMS math teacher Scott McFarland was granted a sabbatical to attend the TOVO Academy Barcelona coaches’ training with Todd Beane in Barcelona, Spain.
McFarland, who also coaches soccer, said he hopes to bring back the knowledge he acquires at the training to share with teachers and coaches in Salida, for the benefit of students.
He said he hopes to be back in Salida by Thanksgiving.
The board, while approving McFarland’s request, also discussed the necessity to revisit the sabbatical policy in the future.
