Chaffee County Commissioners unanimously approved earmarking $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for the Chaffee County Community Foundation, to use as grants for small businesses.
Commissioners voted on the matter at the start of their Nestlé North America Waters 1041 permit public hearing meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The foundation issued a statement outlining their plan for the grants.
The grant award cap will be $5,000 or 20 percent of a company’s 2019 revenue, which ever is lower.
Eligibility criteria for the grants includes:
• Must be a Chaffee small business, with fewer than 50 employees, and must have been open for business prior to Jan. 1, 2019.
• Must be able to document clearly COVID-19 related loss or expenses.
• Must have a current business license from appropriate local government.
• Must be in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State.
• Must be current with all local tax remittances as verified by municipal and county staff.
The foundation said they will prioritize businesses with a brick and mortar presence who are subject to a 50 percent occupancy restriction and are applying for the purchase of a Chaffee County Small Business Coalition-approved piece of equipment.
The foundation said they plan to launch their small business grant application online on Oct. 28.
