Chaffee County is inching toward the 70 percent goal for full immunization against COVID-19.
As of Thursday the population of the county was 55.4 percent fully vaccinated according to data from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine reached 60.8 percent as of Thursday.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated at least a 70 percent vaccination rate is necessary to achieve herd immunity against the virus.
Chaffee County Public Health has scheduled a walk-up vaccination event from 4-7 p.m. today at Salida Middle School, 520 Milford St.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older. Those receiving their first dose will be scheduled for their second dose July 7.
For those 18 and older, the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.
As an added bonus, Chaffee County Public Health will be giving away five annual Colorado Parks passes. Winners will be drawn from those who received a vaccination at the clinic after the clinic closes.
Public health encourages summer recreation employees to take advantage of the opportunity to receive their vaccination at this event. Pre registration is not necessary.
For those who have had COVID-19 and are still experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, memory loss, difficulty sleeping, brain fog, fast heart beat, depression or anxiety, decreased exercise tolerance and/or shortness of breath with daily activities. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center offers a post-COVID-19 rehabilitation program.
For a screening call HRRMC’s wellness department at 719-530-2057.
New cases of COVID-19 reported by Chaffee County Public Health for the last week numbered seven, with a 14-day total of 18 and a 14-day positivity rate of 3.35.
Not included in that count is a single active case at Buena Vista Correctional Complex. In the last 14 days two staff members from the correctional complex also tested positive for the virus.
The most recent cases bring the pandemic total for the county to 1,252.
Across the state, the number of new cases also continues to drop. Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported a seven-day moving average of 422 cases with a positivity rate of 2.48 percent Thursday.
As of Thursday the pandemic total number of cases was 549,084.
A total of 2,717,454 people were fully immunized and a further 394,944 had received only their first dose of vaccine.
