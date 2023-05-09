Colorado Mountain College celebrates Salida graduates

Colorado Mountain College students from the Salida campus received accolades at a commencement ceremony Saturday at Salida SteamPlant Event Center, one of 11 such ceremonies at campuses throughout the college’s mountain resort region.
Although not all graduates attend commencements, since summer 2022 38 Salida students have earned 40 bachelor’s and associate degrees, diplomas and certificates of occupational proficiency or credentials. Some graduates earn more than one credential.
Collegewide since last summer, 1,275 CMC students have graduated from a wide variety of academic programs, earning 1,439 credentials.
“These graduates demonstrate how relevant Colorado Mountain College is in our communities,” CMC President and CEO Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser said in a press release. “CMC offers learners – regardless of age, background or education – ways to pursue a wide variety of liberal arts degrees and career-relevant pathways to become teachers, business leaders, nurses, law enforcement officers, public lands stewards and more. Along with the CMC Board of Trustees, we are so proud of them.”
The first three Salida High School students to get their high school diplomas with associate degrees through CMC’s concurrent enrollment program received those college degrees even though two graduates weren’t at the ceremony.
Concurrent enrollment allows high school students to earn college or vocational credit toward a post-secondary certificate or degree. The courses also count as credit toward a high school diploma.
Nina Haas earned two associate degrees after taking online courses when the COVID-19 pandemic started during her sophomore year in high school. She continued with mostly online learning to complete her coursework.
“CMC helped me get the classes I needed and hit my due dates,” she said. “Plus, I’m saving a lot of money.”
Haas plans to attend Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington, and major in business or finance.
Elena Dziura is an Alpine ski racer with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. She took most of her classes in Steamboat Springs, where she received her associate of science degree.
Dziura said her goal is to ski at a Division 1 college, be a biology major and attend medical school. She hopes to be admitted to Harvard.
“(Concurrent enrollment) allowed me to maintain a more flexible schedule with skiing and classes,” she said. “And it was easier to travel to races.”
Amy Adams moved out of the area and graduated early with an associate degree.
Another graduate, Lane Baker, received an associate of arts degree and plans to enroll at Virginia Tech to study psychology and criminology.
She started taking concurrent enrollment classes when she wanted a psychology class in her sophomore year of high school, but it wasn’t offered.
“It was out of convenience after that, and as I grew up, it was also for financial reasons,” she said. “I always wanted to go to school out of state, but that’s pretty expensive. So to chop two years off financially was a big help.”
