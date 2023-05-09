Colorado Mountain College celebrates Salida graduates

Colorado Mountain College Salida students participate in their commencement ceremony Saturday at Salida SteamPlant, with family and friends in attendance.

 

 Photo by Matt Lit

Colorado Mountain College students from the Salida campus received accolades at a commencement ceremony Saturday at Salida SteamPlant Event Center, one of 11 such ceremonies at campuses throughout the college’s mountain resort region.

Although not all graduates attend commencements, since summer 2022 38 Salida students have earned 40 bachelor’s and associate degrees, diplomas and certificates of occupational proficiency or credentials. Some graduates earn more than one credential.

