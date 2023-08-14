Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a north northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south and a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a south southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight and a 10 percent chance of rain. High will be 86, low 55.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 60 percent chance of afternoon showers. It will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. High 84, low 54.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning and a 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a south wind 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be mostly sunny today with a light variable wind becoming northwest 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of precipitation.Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. High will be 84, low 51.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms after noon. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a northwest wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight and a 20 percent chance of rain. High 82, low 50.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph after noon and a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers. High 83, low 51.
Central Mountains
Monarch Pass will be partly sunny today with a west southwest wind 10 mph becoming south and a 40 percent chance of showers. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a west wind 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain. High 59, low 44.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 70 percent chance of precipitation and west wind 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a 20 percent chance of showers. High 59, low 43.
Mostly sunny Thursday with a 50 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 61, low 41.
Northern San Luis Valley
Partly sunny in Saguache County today with a west wind 5-10 mph and a 60 percent chance of rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers. High 72, low 51.
There will be a west northwest wind 5-15 mph Wednesday and an 80 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 30 percent chance of rain. High 73, low 52.
Increasing clouds Thursday, northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 50 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy Thursday night, 20 percent chance of showers. High 74, low 51.
