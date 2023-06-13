Whitewater events, music, foot races, a parade and more – Salida’s signature festival, FIBArk, or First In Boating the Arkansas, will take place June 15-18 for its 75th year.
While the official start is Thursday, a couple of kickoff events take place Wednesday.
Weds., June 14
4 p.m. – The Iron Fly, a fly-tying competition, is hosted by The Next Eddy at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. Preregistration for $20 is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
5-8 p.m. – FIBArk Kickoff Party at High Side Bar & Grill, 330 W. Sackett Ave., features announcement of the commodore, an auction including FIBArk poster art and live music by The Instigatorz starting at 6 p.m.
Thurs., June 15
5-10 p.m. – FIBArk Carnival is open in Riverside Park. Armband tickets are $25 through noon Thursday at Kaleidoscope Toys, Roxy’s Bottle Shop and Fun Street Family Arcade; $35 after noon Thursday.
5:30 p.m. – Free live blues music with Blue Recluse in Riverside Park.
6 p.m. – The Tenderfoot Hill Climb, a foot race straight up and down Tenderfoot Mountain, starts at F Street and Sackett Ave. Register for $10 at https://www.fibark.com/running-races.
6 p.m. – Raft Rodeo, with prizes awarded for nothing but silly moves, begins at Salida Whitewater Park.
8:15 p.m. – Free live music with Dead cover band Roundhouse Assembly in Riverside Park.
Fri., June 16
9 a.m. – Heart of the Rockies Rampage skateboarding competition begins at 9 a.m. in Centennial Park, Holman Avenue at U.S. 50, with competitors ranging from groms (kids 12 and younger) to pros. Beer garden, food trucks, gear vendors and DJ will also be there.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. – FIBArk Carnival is open in Riverside Park.
11 a.m. – Stand-up Paddleboard Surf Contest at Salida Whitewater Park.
11:30 a.m. – Colorado Cup and Freestyle prelims at Salida Whitewater Park.
3 p.m. – Raft Sprint, a head-to-head race in Salida Whitewater Park.
3:15 p.m. – Live music with Extra Gold at Riverside Park. All-day music passes for Friday cost $10 at fibark.com and at the gate.
5 p.m. – Stand-up Paddleboard Dual Slalom, head-to-head racing at Salida Whitewater Park.
5:30 p.m. – Live music with The Jauntee at Riverside Park. All-day music passes for Friday cost $10 at fibark.com and at the gate.
6:30 p.m. – Stand-up Paddleboard Boxing at Salida Whitewater Park.
8 p.m. – Live music with Pimps of Joytime at Riverside Park. All-day music passes for Friday cost $10 at fibark.com and at the gate.
Sat., June 17
7:30-10 a.m. – FIBArk Pancake Breakfast at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Meals are $10 for adults, $5 for kids younger than 12.
8 a.m. – 5K and 10K Road Races start at Thonhoff Park across from the county courthouse, followed by a free Kids’ Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. Registration for 5K and 10K is $40 at https://www.fibark.com/running-races.
9 a.m. – Heart of the Rockies Rampage skateboard competition continues in Centennial Park.
10 a.m. – FIBArk Parade goes from Sixth and E streets to Second Street, where it heads to F Street to continue as a foot parade through the downtown pedestrian zone and into Riverside Park.
Noon-10 p.m. – FIBArk Carnival open in Riverside Park.
11 a.m. – Skillz for Billz, a stand-up paddleboard timed obstacle event, begins at the Kindergarten Wave
11 a.m. – Slalom Finals, in which paddlers navigate through a series of gates, start in Salida Whitewater Park.
12:30 p.m. – Slalom Boater Cross, with four racers going head to head, is a new event in Salida Whitewater Park.
2:45 p.m. – Colorado Cup and Freestyle Finals at Salida Whitewater Park.
3:15 p.m. – Live music with Iceman Special at Riverside Park. All-day music passes for Saturday cost $10 at fibark.com and at the gate.
5:30 p.m. – Hooligan Race, in which costumed competitors try to stay afloat in anything that’s not a boat, starts in Salida Whitewater Park
5:30 p.m. – Live music with Split Window at Riverside Park. All-day music passes for Saturday cost $10 at fibark.com and at the gate.
8 p.m. – Live music with “AC/DC fanatics” Hell’s Bells at Riverside Park. All-day music passes for Saturday cost $10 at fibark.com and at the gate.
Sun., June 18
8 a.m. – 10K Trail Run starts at base of Tenderfoot Mountain and travels on Arkansas Hills Trails System. Register at https://www.fibark.com/running-races.
8:30-9 a.m. – Downriver Race, a 26-mile marathon, starts from Rocky Mountain Outdoors Center and ends in downtown Salida. Open canoes start at 8:30, rafts at 8:45, kayaks and SUPs at 9 a.m.
9:30 a.m. – FIBike MTB Trail Race starts at Tenderfoot Mountain and tours the Arkansas Hills. Choose sport (one lap, 12 miles) or expert (two laps, 24 miles). Registration costs $40 at https://www.fibark.com/trailraces.
11:30 a.m. – Heavy Half, a 14-mile downriver race, starts from Hecla Junction and ends in downtown Salida.
Noon – FIBArk Carnival opens in Riverside Park.
12:30 p.m. – Crazy River Dog, a competition for dogs to retrieve items from the river, begins at Salida Whitewater Park. Exact location determined by river flows. Registration is closed.
12:30 p.m. – Free live music with Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue in Riverside Park.
1:30 p.m. – Novice Downriver Race starts from Marvin Park and ends at the Office Wave at the top of Salida Whitewater Park.
2:45 p.m. – Free live music with the Tenth Mountain Division in Riverside Park.
3 p.m. – Downriver Race awards ceremony at Riverside Park.
4 p.m. – Riverside Park closes.
