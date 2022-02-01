Leghold traps will be used to catch wildlife on Methodist Mountain for a research project being conducted in collaboration with Colorado State University-Pueblo and the Bureau of Land Management.
Article XVIII, Section 12b of the Colorado Constitution prohibits the use of leghold traps. However, the law provides an exception for, among other things, “bona fide scientific research.”
Sean Shepherd, Colorado Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager, said “there are very specific requirements.” Traps must be checked twice a day, all injuries must be documented, and traps are not allowed on publicly accessible areas. CPW issued a scientific collection license for the project.
Shepherd said leghold traps can be dangerous, but the law has precautions in place to protect people and pets. “If your dog is on a leash, there’s no danger,” he said.
Eli Wildey, project manager and graduate student at CSU-Pueblo, said he is tracking deer, rabbits, coyotes, bobcats and foxes as part of the research for his master’s degree. He said large box traps have been used to catch wildlife, but coyotes in particular are difficult to catch.
Wildey puts tracking collars on the animals once they are caught, so he can monitor their movement. He said the collars are not permanent and are designed to fall off eventually. His goal is to see how the creation of the trail network on Methodist Mountain impacts wildlife movement.
Speaking about the leghold traps, Wildey said, “My intention is not to harm the animals.” He is using appropriately sized traps for the animals that have padded jaws. He said he will carry first aid supplies with him in case wildlife is harmed.
Wildey plans to cover the traps during the day so they do not go off to reduce the odds of any accidental captures. “I can’t be 100 percent certain,” he said, “but I’m trying to avoid the trails as much as possible.”
“This does represent a sacrifice by my study animals,” Wildey said. “I take that very seriously.”
He said the study should reveal a greater understanding of the species and the impact of human recreation on them. He said his research will not only apply to Methodist Mountain but also to numerous other planned recreation projects around the state.
