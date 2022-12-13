Wreaths arrive

Volunteers help unload boxes of wreaths from the Wreaths Across America program. The wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans at Fairview Cemetery and in Poncha Springs. Some wreaths will be taken to Cotopaxi, Howard and Coaldale for veterans’ graves there. From left are Danny Luna, Len Baldini and Terry Smith.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Members of local veterans’ groups and Chipeta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution received 86 boxes of evergreen wreaths to lay on the graves of veterans in local cemeteries.

In all, 1,086 wreaths were delivered to Fairview Cemetery Monday morning. They will be parceled out for placement at Fairview as well as cemeteries in Poncha Springs, Coaldale, Cotopaxi and Howard.

