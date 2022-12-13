Wreaths arrive

Members of local veterans’ groups and Chipeta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution received 86 boxes of evergreen wreaths to lay on the graves of veterans in local cemeteries.
In all, 1,086 wreaths were delivered to Fairview Cemetery Monday morning. They will be parceled out for placement at Fairview as well as cemeteries in Poncha Springs, Coaldale, Cotopaxi and Howard.
The group is seeking volunteers to help lay the wreaths Saturday at Fairview Cemetery.
There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Fairview, followed by laying of the wreaths. Anyone is welcome to attend and then help.
Barb Smith of the DAR said the group is hoping for “a lot of people” to come out and help lay the wreaths.
“Last year we had over 100 people,” she said.
The ceremony is timed to coincide with ceremonies on the East Coast, which will take place at noon EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.