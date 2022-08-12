The Salida school board unanimously approved the district emergency operation plan Tuesday during its regular meeting.
A meeting was held July 19 to review the document and receive input of local entities to refine the plan.
That meeting included school officials as well as the City of Salida, Salida Police Department, Salida Fire Department, Salida Communications Center, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Solvista Health, Full Circle Restorative Justice and Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
The emergency operation plan is a state-mandated document.
The final product, which will be in effect for the 2022-2023 school year, outlines the responsibilities and duties of the district and its employees and the procedures to be followed in the event of a variety of hazards or incidents.
Following the National Incident Management System model, in a crisis situation the superintendent or assistant superintendent is the initial incident commander until such time as “a multi-agency coordinated framework can be established with local authorities.”
Building principals retain responsibility for the overall safety of students and staff in their buildings, but they may delegate the authority to manage the incident to allow the principal to focus on “policy-level activities and interfacing with other agencies and parents.”
In an incident, the front office staff with the site principal leader will focus on operations and securing students and staff as well as initiating the emergency response through 911.
The current emergency operation plan is in part the result of an incident that took place Sept. 23 at Salida High School.
Salida School Superintendent David Blackburn described the incident as “an issue last year where our interagencies didn’t work well together.”
The resulting situation at the school put law enforcement and Salida School District authorities at odds as far as who was in charge of the situation at the high school.
“That’s what operational planning is – making sure agencies work well together,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said the district and other agencies were doing well on interagency trainings and other aspects of emergency preparation until COVID-19.
From that point, “all we’ve done the last three years is emergency operation planning,” he said.
Now the district is able to return to looking at other situations.
One of the signs of that new focus is the addition of a training day for all front office staff, which occurred Monday.
Blackburn said in the past such training was part of the opening of school, but it was one of many training sessions.
This year there a was a day dedicated to going over the emergency operation plan and training.
Blackburn said it was important to have everyone’s full attention rather than have several things going on.
While the tactical planning is not made public for security reasons, Blackburn did tell the school board panic buttons have been installed in the front offices, which, once hit, will alert the staff of an issue, call police and fire dispatch and alert other schools of a problem.
With the new emergency operation plan, Blackburn said he was very happy to be “working with all our agencies in a good space.”
Board member Matt Hibbs asked Blackburn if there were lessons learned in the wake of the “massive miscommunication” of Sept. 23.
Blackburn said the biggest lesson was that in that instance the front office reached out to the school resource officer to get help.
“What we learned is that’s not the right way. We need to call 911. If you call 911 the whole system engages. If you call the SRO, you’re just talking to another person who’s doing their best with whatever information or resources they have,” he said.
The other takeaway from that incident, Blackburn said, was that not enough training was happening, which is to be addressed in the updated plan.
The board also approved a new intergovernmental agreement regarding the school resource officer.
The agreement follows state mandates that the schools be included in the process to select an officer that best fits the schools needs.
Officer Bre Tucker is expected to continue in the SRO role from last year.
Blackburn said the SRO has a preventative and relationship-building role in the schools, not a role as a security officer.
He cited the work of a former SRO who created a program to educate teens of the dangers of vaping when it was on the rise with young people in Salida.
Under new state regulations SROs are now receiving more training, including training in de-escalation tactics.
Blackburn said the district and the Salida Police Department will continue to work together to put the right person with good training in the SRO position.
