Cellar Wine & Spirits named December Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Cellar Wine & Spirits as its December Business of the Month.
Cellar Wine & Spirits, 7555 W. U.S. 50, Suite A, has been in business since 2009 and recently expanded its footprint to house a larger selection of wine, spirits, beer, mixers and more.
Owner Kelly Holland was born and raised in Salida.
She said her motto, which is shared by the staff, is to be kind.
Daily operations at the store include customer service with a smile.
The business not only donates products but also helps with contributions such as winter clothing collections and dog and cat food donations.
Volunteerism among the staff is encouraged and practiced.
They are also advocates of promoting other local businesses.
Ark-Valley Humane Society and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center are two of the local entities that receive help from the business.
