Cellar Wine & Spirits named December Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce presents Cellar Wine & Spirits with the December Business of the Month award for its contributions to the community. From left front are Stevan Johnson, Cindy Flanagan, Felicia Reid, Lori Roberts and Kelly Holland. Middle: Heather Adams, Deb Sapp, Trish Holland, Vanessa Durbin, Eva Egbert and Karin Naccarato. Back: Mark Moore, Dave Chelf, Wade Harris, Sam Johnson, Shelby Jensen and Damian Buchholz.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Cellar Wine & Spirits as its December Business of the Month.

Cellar Wine & Spirits, 7555 W. U.S. 50, Suite A, has been in business since 2009 and recently expanded its footprint to house a larger selection of wine, spirits, beer, mixers and more.

