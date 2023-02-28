The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will engage in a second round of interviews for the position of Chaffee County director of general administration.
Current County Administrator Bob Christiansen, who has held the position for 16 years, is retiring after 30 years with the county.
His last official day was Monday, although he is likely to assist in the transition when his replacement is hired.
The field has been narrowed to two candidates for the position.
The finalists are Brian Berger, who has served as town administrator for the Town of Poncha Springs since 2016, and Don Reimer, who served as the Chaffee County development director from 2002 until 2014. Most recently he has been community development director for the Town of Frisco.
The interviews will be conducted today.
Beth Helmke, Chaffee County deputy director of general administration, said the commissioners will likely make a decision on their choice of candidate during an upcoming regular meeting.
