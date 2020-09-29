A lone hiker fell 1,000 to his death while descending Crestone Needle in Saguache County Friday.
The body of Jeffry Deardorff, 72, of Hartsel, was found Sunday at the base of Crestone Peak.
Custer County Sheriff Shannon Byerly stated in a press release it is believed Deardorff was descending from the 14,203 foot summit when he fell.
Because the access point to Crestone Needle is in Custer County, it is routine for deputies to check on the status of climbers in this area.
At approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Custer County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to check on an overdue hiker who was climbing Crestone Needle, located in the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range in Saguache County.
Deardorff’s family reported he had sent a photograph of his summit of Crestone Needle at 11 a.m. Friday and they had not heard from him since that time.
Telephone pings were unsuccessful in locating Deardorff.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Deardorff’s camp was located and there were signs he had not been there in many hours.
Custer County Search and Rescue team began search operations for the missing hiker with the assistance of a Flight For life helicopter on Sunday.
At approximately 1:15 p.m. Search and Rescue personnel spotted an individual at the base of Crestone Peak near Cottonwood Lake.
They were able to reach the individual and confirmed the person had suffered fatal injuries in what appeared to be a significant fall.
The body was evacuated by flight for life and was later confirmed to be Deardorff.
Byerly said there appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.
