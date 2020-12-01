Equity markets finished lower on Monday despite encouraging news that Moderna’s late-stage study confirmed 94 percent efficacy of its vaccine.
Initial figures on Black Friday and weekend holiday shopping were fairly encouraging.
Despite a decline on the final day of November, stocks closed out the month with a healthy gain, including the S&P 500’s best monthly return since April.
Small-cap stocks did even better during November, reflecting the boost in economic optimism sparked by the positive vaccine news.
Crude oil futures fell $.47 to 45.06 a barrel. Gold futures declined $8.10 to $1,780.00.
