The Salida Hospital District Board of Directors will consider resolutions concerning the 2022 budget following a presentation by Fiscal Services Vice President Lesley Fagerberg at 6 p.m. today.
Fagerberg will go over the revised 2022 budget and updated values from taxing authorities since the board approved the preliminary budget.
Brian Turner, CEO of Solvista Health, will make a presentation to the board.
The board will then hear standard reports and committee reports before adjourning to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management, grievance reports, real property negotiations in relation to senior living, negotiations related to the Custer County Clinic and provider agreements.
To join the meeting via Zoom, visit https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09. Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876. Passcode: 413016.
