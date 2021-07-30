Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Raymond Patrick Clinton, 18, of Poncha Springs July 25 on a charge of illegal possession of marijuana by an underage person. He was released on a summons.
Kyle Richard Patrick Scott, 18, Towner, was arrested July 25 on a charge of illegal possession of marijuana by an underage person. He was released on a summons.
Rosemary Kelly, 48, Commerce City, was arrested July 24 on charges of domestic violence, harassment and disorderly conduct. She was held without bond.
Brian Lee Williams, 45, Bayfield, was arrested July 23 on charges of third-degree assault and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Morris Winton Gunter, 38, Buena Vista, was arrested July 23 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Mitchel Todd Kinsey, 60, Salida, was arrested July 22 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $700 bail.
Sarah Katie Rochniak, 28, Boulder, was arrested July 21 on a charge of driving a vehicle when license under restraint. She was released on a summons.
Mark Alan Facey, 70, Cañon City, was arrested July 21 on charges of fugitive of justice, violation of a protection order, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to use a turn signal, defective stop lamps and open container of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $4,250 bail.
Edwin Earl McAdoo, 62, Salida, was arrested July 21 on charges of failure to appear, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in lieu of $1,200 bail.
Christopher Glen Samuelson, 38, Salida, was arrested July 21 on a charge of driving a vehicle when license revoked as a habitual offender. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
April Patricia Friar, 51, Howard, was arrested July 21 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Robert Allen Lipscomb, 35, Howard, was arrested July 19 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
