A motorcyclist was ejected into the Arkansas River Thursday after clipping the front of another vehicle.
The unidentified driver has not yet been found and is presumed dead by Colorado State Patrol.
The mishap occurred at about 3:19 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 50 near mile marker 267.
A Dodge Charger driven by a 51-year-old St. Louis, Missouri, man was pulling onto U.S. 50 from Zip Line Road near Parkdale.
The male driver of a Harley-Davidson 1250 was westbound on U.S. 50 when he clipped the right side of the Charger and went off the south side of the road. The driver was ejected into the Arkansas River, and the motorcycle traveled 105 feet before hitting a telephone pole.
Search and rescue efforts were made during and after the wreck, but Colorado State Patrol said no body has yet been recovered.
The driver and passengers of the Charger were uninjured. All but one were wearing seatbelts.
Among the passengers were two 19-year-old females and a 14-year-old male, all from St. Louis. One of the females was unrestrained.
Colorado State Patrol stated excessive speed was suspected as a cause of the crash. Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected.
The incident remains under investigation by CSP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.