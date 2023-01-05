Whereas, Russell Granzella is a lifelong resident of Chaffee County and has served the community in various capacities, including as a tireless advocate of youth sports, as a Board of Education member for Salida R-32-J, as a member of the Salida City Council, and as board member of the Mountain River Credit Union,

And, whereas, as a result of his numerous community contributions and many years of service, in 2018 Mr. Granzella was elected to a four-year term as Chaffee County Commissioner, commencing in January of 2019,

