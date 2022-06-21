The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the use of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines down to the age of 6 months.
This is the first time the Moderna vaccine has been authorized for those 17 and younger.
“While fewer children get severely sick from COVID-19 than adults, children can still get sick with the virus, spread it to other people and have long-term complications,” a Colorado Department of Public Health press release stated.
Chaffee County was recently moved from “low” to “high” status by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in terms of increased incidence of COVID-19. However, most cases reported locally remain mild to moderate, according to Chaffee County Public Health.
Public Health plans to announce clinic dates in the near future to accommodate the new vaccination authorizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.