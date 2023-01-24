Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported the closure of Chaffee County Child Care Initiative by county department of human services and sheriff on Tuesday.

Spezze reported that the facility was closed due to a complaint for lack of supervision, which is currently under investigation. However, no violations have been filed at this time.

