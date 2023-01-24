Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported the closure of Chaffee County Child Care Initiative by county department of human services and sheriff on Tuesday.
Spezze reported that the facility was closed due to a complaint for lack of supervision, which is currently under investigation. However, no violations have been filed at this time.
Upon arrival at the facility authorities contacted staff and advised them of the situation, Spezze said.
Parents were contacted to make arrangements for them to pick up their children, Spezze wrote.
The day care facility will remain closed pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Colorado Licensing Authority was appraised of the investigation and will make a final decision of the licensing status.
Chaffee County Child Care Initiative is a non-profit organization and is not affiliated with the Salida School District.
The investigation remains ongoing and no other details are available at this time, Spezze said.
