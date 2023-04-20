Citizen’s group talks outdoor pool with city

The layout of a possible outdoor pool, as presented to the Salida City Council by Salida Soak and Swim. The group is proposing a soaking pool, a community pool and a diving pool in the project.

 

 Courtesy image

Salida Soak and Swim, a group of private citizens interesting in working with the Salida City Council to develop an outdoor swimming pool and hot springs soaking pool, spoke with the council Monday during the city work session.

Wendy Gorie, former Salida High School girls’ swim coach, lead the discussion with the council, laying out their thoughts and plans.

