Citizen’s group talks outdoor pool with city

Salida Soak and Swim, a group of private citizens interesting in working with the Salida City Council to develop an outdoor swimming pool and hot springs soaking pool, spoke with the council Monday during the city work session.
Wendy Gorie, former Salida High School girls’ swim coach, lead the discussion with the council, laying out their thoughts and plans.
In a power point to the council, Salida Soak and Swim stated “we’re Salida Soak and Swim Outdoor Community Pools – a multi-generational group of citizens passionate about bringing financially feasible outdoor pools to our community.”
Their mission statement is “to partner with the City of Salida to expand the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center with outdoor pools to enhance health, connection, recreation, relaxation and rehabilitation while increasing the economic viability of the aquatic center.”
Gorie pointed out that the city has considered pool renditions five times since 2012, and holds a line item budget of $960,000 for an outdoor facility.
Gorie, who also teaches young swim lessons at the pool, said that pool visitors from last year have gone from 16,318 to 53,069 and that swim lesson are filling up quickly and have wait lists up to 30 children. She said the number of lap swimmers has also increased, which creates a conflict with family swim time, the swim teams and exercise classes.
An outdoor pool, Gorie said, could be used year around, to help take the overcrowding pressure off the indoor pool, since the hot water piped in from above Poncha Springs would heat the pool.
They also suggested putting in a separate hot springs soaking pool, with a waterfall at one end, whose water would then be used to fill the larger, cooler swimming pool.
“We have been looking at ways to be very cost effective,” Gorie said, “so we won’t have to change things too much.”
Salida Soak and Swim not only collected 350 signatures in support of the project, they also did a survey for the community’s thoughts.
The survey, which had 928 responses, found that 73.5 percent wanted it located at Centennial Park and 88 percent wanted to see both a outdoor community pool and a soaking pool.
Of the respondents, 49 percent lived in Salida, 33 percent lived in Chaffee County, while nine percent were from Saguache County and eight percent from Fremont County.
When asked what amenities they would like to see for an outdoor pool, the top answers were a water slide, a snack bar, a picnic area and a sun bathing area. Some of the lower ranked amenities were a volleyball court and a climbing wall.
After Gorie finished with her presentation, Mike “Diesel” Post, parks and recreation director, brought in Steve Beckley, from Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs.
Beckley spoke on the city’s current plan to build multiple, smaller soaking pools, which is what Iron Mountain is built around. He said they charge $50 for about a three hour time period, although locals can purchase a pass for less.
Diesel said the city has already put money into planning this kind of layout, but it would be possible to fit in next to an outdoor pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.