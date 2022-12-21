Always aiming to help older adults stay connected to their community, Ark Valley Helping Hands is recruiting snow shovelers for the winter.
“Shoveling is a very important task as it keeps the older adults in the community safe while maneuvering around their homes, as well as avoid fines,” Aubrey Tamietti, AVHH coordinator, said.
Tamietti said 40 homes in Chaffee County have signed up for snow shoveling, and new requests come in weekly.
The organization has 20 shovelers, with five new ones joining this past month. With the increasing need for snow shoveling, they can always use more volunteers.
“If you’re out of town but plan on returning sometime this winter, would like to be a backup shoveler or would like to sign up for next year, I’m happy to chat about options,” Tamietti said. “We are very flexible and willing to meet people where they’re at.”
AVHH provides many snow shovels as well as a snow blower and a variety of other tools. There is no deadline to sign up, and scheduling is flexible for volunteers.
“You can do it when it fits your schedule, and it’s also a great way to give back and get some exercise,” Tamietti said.
Volunteers can find other opportunities to help with AVHH, such as doing friendly visits, grocery shopping, yard work and more based on requests that come in on a daily basis.
Volunteers may pick up requests and complete them when their schedules allow. There are also seasonal service days that allow volunteers to get together and complete yard work requests as a group.
“It’s a fun way to meet other people and help out the older adults,” Tamietti said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.