Salida School District was given a clean unmodified opinion in the 2021-2022 audit of the district’s finances by Hoelting & Company, Inc., Chartered Public Accountants.

Tom Sistare, a CPA with the company, told the Salida Board of Education Tuesday, “The overall financial condition of the district is good, and we found that the financial statements are presented fairly in all material respects.”

