Salida School District was given a clean unmodified opinion in the 2021-2022 audit of the district’s finances by Hoelting & Company, Inc., Chartered Public Accountants.
Tom Sistare, a CPA with the company, told the Salida Board of Education Tuesday, “The overall financial condition of the district is good, and we found that the financial statements are presented fairly in all material respects.”
The school board unanimously approved the 2021-2022 audit.
The board also unanimously approved the change in status from interim to permanent for both Salida High School Principal Jesse Hull and Salida Middle School Principal Michelle Saab.
Hull said, ‘It’s a pleasure to serve you and your community. I’m happy to be here.”
The board approved a $70,230 proposal from Rocky Mountain Recreation for the Crest Academy playground structure.
The middle school serves students from fifth through eighth grades, and the students were allowed to have some input as to what kind of playground structure they wanted.
When Crest moved from the school building at St. Joseph Church for the 2021-2022 school year, the new building on Oak Street lacked playground facilities.
The district has been making improvements at the Crest campus as students attend the school.
Crest Academy Principal Kristie Servis said the new facility continues to be a work in progress.
Servis gave the board a report on the school, noting the current student enrollment of 58.
Servis reported the school has done well on recent state testing, scoring above the state average in math and English language arts.
Superintendent David Blackburn gave the board a district report in which he mentioned there is an ongoing youth mental health crisis.
Solvista, which partners with the district to provide mental health support, is currently suffering from a workforce shortage, which Blackburn said hampers their ability to serve students.
Blackburn also mentioned the upcoming jury trial of former Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo, which he said will be “an emotional piece” for many, especially staff who will be subpoenaed as witnesses.
