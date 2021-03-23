Colorado Land Link, a program of Guidestone Colorado, will host “Water Law 101,” a virtual Lunch & Learn presentation, from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.
With the support of a Chaffee Common Ground grant, the Land Link Lunch & Learn Series began in 2020 and aims to bring new and experienced farmers and ranchers together for learning experiences about land access, land transfer, holistic management and land succession planning, a press release stated.
So far 85 people have participated in sessions, which highlight Guidestone’s work, agricultural needs and challenges and the resources available locally and elsewhere to help support a vibrant agricultural future and sustain working lands in Chaffee County.
“Water Law 101” will be presented by Sean Cronin of the St. Vrain & Left Hand Water Conservancy District. With more than 25 years of experience in water resource planning and policy, Cronin is versed in distilling the complexities of water law for all audiences.
The 2021 series began with an introduction to the cost of land tenure presented by Colette DePhelps from University of Idaho Extension, and was followed by a session on agriculture funding and financing by PJ Bergin of SOIL Sangre De Cristo and Tyler Hawkins of American AgCredit.
Lunch & Learn sessions take place on the last Thursday of each month through Zoom.
For information or to register for an upcoming Lunch & Learn session, visit GuidestoneColorado.org, call 719-239-0955, or email amanda@guidestonecolorado.org.
