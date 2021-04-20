Parade to look different this year

The sixth annual Earth Day Parade for the Species will look a little different this year.
The event usually features a parade of people in colorful animal costumes with environmentally conscious signs down F Street.
This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants in costume can visit Box of Bubbles, 135 East Second St. in 15-minute windows between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 23 to be filmed as part of a “digital parade.”
The finished movie will later be available for viewing on several sites.
This is the first parade to be organized under the group’s new Central Colorado Climate Coalition name.
Formerly 350 Central Colorado, the local environmental group has separated from Boulder’s 350 Colorado and formed their own independent non-profit.
“We started to notice this year, that the environmental issues we are dealing with locally, and how we organize in our community, were much different realities than what volunteers in Boulder and Denver experience,” Angie Thompson, the group’s volunteer coordinator said. “Our leadership team is excited to become the Central Colorado Climate Coalition and focus on the community building, regional aspect of our organization. Climate protection goes well beyond fighting fossil fuel extraction, especially in our local area.”
The group has recently voiced concern over the renewal of the Nestlé lease and the recent closing of local recycling options.
Participants in the parade are asked to choose three of the 15 minute slots between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 23, and send their choices to organizer Ken Brandon at bwgraphics47@gmail.com so that a schedule can be made.
The outdoor area will be decorated for the public to come and share their Earth Day costumes and messages (signs are welcome) for the film. Refreshments will be available.
Participants can also leave notes and gifts in honor of Robert Parker of Coaldale.
Parker, one of the founding members of the group, died recently. The mementos will be sent home with his family.
Those interested in volunteering with the group can find more information at https://www.facebook.com/CentralColoradoClimateCoalition.
