Buena Vista High School alumnus Mason Finley will compete Thursday evening in the qualifying round of the discus event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Three women and three men are representing the United States in the discus throw. Finley, ranked 19th in the world for this year’s Games, is joined by men’s teammates Reggie Jagers III and Sam Mattis, ranked 16 and 17 respectively.
Finley has been assigned bib No. 3924. His season best of 66.40 meters (216.6 feet) lies between Mattis’ 62.77 and Jagers’ 67.82. His personal best of 68.03 is less than a meter shorter than that of Jagers (68.61) and is longer than Mattis’ best (67.45) by a similar margin.
Qualifying rounds begin Thursday at 6:45 p.m. MDT. The final will take place at 5:15 p.m. MDT Saturday.
Winning the chance to compete was listed as Finley’s top memory on the U.S. Olympic website (bit.ly/3y6Dw5r).
“My favorite memory was winning the (U.S.) Olympic Trials in 2016 and making my first Olympic team. It was a great feeling to finally accomplish my Olympic dreams and come out victorious in the craziest weather conditions I have ever competed in.” (usatf.org, 27 Apr 2020)
Finley said discus was a constant growing up throughout his youth sports practices season by season.
“He would practice throwing with his father and sister up to five days a week when he was growing up. He was involved in a number of sports at a young age, but always made sure he practiced the discus with his father at least twice weekly,” the website states.
“Growing up I played (American) football, wrestling, basketball, soccer and track and field. I was a multi-sport athlete, but year-round my dad and I were throwing twice a week to keep the feel of the discus.”
The Salida native and University of Wyoming graduate earned a FIAA bronze medal in 2017 with a throw of 68.03 meters – or 223 feet, 2 inches – at the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships at Olympic Stadium in London.
Finley finished 11th in the discus at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He threw 209 feet, 6.9 inches on the final attempt of his first Olympics but did not qualify for the finals.
As a BVHS senior, Finley broke the national record for high school discus throwers at the High Altitude Track and Field Championship track meet at Adams State College track in Alamosa in April 2009.
Then in 2012, he competed in the qualifying round of the U.S. Olympic team trials and missed the final round in discus by 6 inches.
Times editor Dave Schiefelbein contributed to this report.
