Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest after responding to a burglary call at Monarch Mountain ski area Tuesday.
Monarch personnel reported to deputies that Monday evening a male, later identified as Johnathan Edward Lee, 35, forced entry into the lodge and then damaged several interior doors that were broken open. Lee took numerous items from throughout the lodge and was seen exiting the property a few hours later, as well as being captured by video surveillance.
With the assistance of the Salida Police Department Lee’s identity was confirmed and he was taken into custody and booked into the Chaffee County Detention Facility.
Lee was charged with the following: Second Degree Burglary, Class 4 Felony Third Degree Burglary, Class 5 Felony Theft (5k-20K), Class 5 Felony Criminal Mischief, Class 6 Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class 4 Drug Felony.
He is being held on a $2,500 cash bond. Investigators were able to recover a majority of the items taken as the result of their investigation.
