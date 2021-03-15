The Salida City Council has five discussion items on the agenda for its Monday work session.
One discussion item focuses on the city council handbook and a few potential modifications.
One option is to make regular meetings adjourn no later than 10 p.m. unless a later time is approved by a majority vote. In the event one or more agenda items have not been called prior to 10 p.m., and majority approval for extension has not been obtained, such item or items shall be automatically continued to the next regular city council meeting.”
Another option to be discussed is potentially limiting debate by council so no council member can speak more than twice on any one motion. Each council member would be entitled to a maximum of three minutes of debate, according to the proposed option.
Council will also discuss how council members can place topics on work session and regular meeting agendas as part of the handbook.
Other discussion items at the work session include a potential resolution to continue the temporary suspension of water and wastewater late fees, delinquent charges and termination shut-off fees as well as termination of service due to non-payment.
The city temporarily suspended those fees last April, but since a new fee schedule has been enacted since then, city’s attorney and staff recommended that council readdress the policy decision.
Hank Martin, executive director of the Chaffee Shuttle, will provide an update on local transit.
Wendell Pryor and Jamie Billesbach will also give a presentation on resilient entrepreneur ecosystems.
The presentation is aimed at creating a future of local economic resilience and an entrepreneurial-minded ecosystem.
Dibby Olson will present an update on the Extraordinary Teen Council.
Log on to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285 to register for the virtual meeting.
