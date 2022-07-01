John Turley pleaded not guilty to charges in separate cases involving sexual exploitation of two minor females Tuesday in District Court.
Following testimony by Detective Mark Wilburn of Salida Police Department, 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy found probable cause on all counts in both cases with the exception of a pattern of abuse, which was not demonstrated with the available evidence.
Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando plans to file a request to have both cases joined for trial.
Defense attorney Riley Selleck asked for time to file a response.
A motions hearing is set for 9 a.m. July 26 at which time Murphy will determine whether the two cases can be joined and set a trial date.
