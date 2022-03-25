Cañon City – In a written ruling issued last week in the first-degree murder trial of Barry Morphew, District Judge Ramsey Lama ordered that prosecutors must share any information with defense attorneys regarding criminal histories of potential jurors.
The judge said, however, that information generated within the prosecution’s office staff that is considered “work product” about jurors does not have to be shared with Morphew’s attorneys.
At a motions hearing on March 10 defense attorney Hollis Whitson argued a motion that prosecutors be compelled to disclose any information about so-called “bad jurors.” In his ruling Lama cited case law that to the extent prosecutors generate criminal histories, or data about jurors’ prior service, it must be disclosed.
During the recent hearing prosecutor Mark Hurlburt said they certainly would provide any criminal histories of potential jurors but argued that “if staff has an opinion on a prospective juror, that is work product.” Whitson had argued that any information developed by a prosecuting attorney or a staff member about a juror should be shared with the defense.
In both granting and denying parts of the defense motion for disclosure, the question of what qualifies as work product may remain clouded. Thus, the judge in his ruling noted that if there are more issues related to work product regarding potential jurors, the attorneys should work to resolve their disputes before once again involving the court.
One thousand jury summonses to Fremont County residents should now be arriving in the mail. Jury selection in Morphew’s trial will begin in Cañon City April 28 and 29. Two days will be spent with jurors answering questionnaires before voir dire questioning of jurors begins May 2. The trial is expected to last five weeks.
Morphew is accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne, who disappeared from the couple’s home near Maysville on Mother’s Day 2020. While investigators believe she was killed, her body has never been found.
Lama is expected to issue more written rulings on other defense motions, including a motion to dismiss the case.
