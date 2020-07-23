Salida city council members approved Sun Fest’s request for a special event park rental Aug. 7-8 during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Council member Justin Critelli began the discussion by questioning if now was the proper time for an event like this.
Recreation director Diesel Post said he understands the concern and noted that Sun Fest was one of the only events to hold on this year and did so by rescheduling the concert, which will be held at Riverside Park.
Post said they worked with the organizer and public health, changing and adapting numerous times. To safely have the event, he said they would need tickets, which would be free, and fencing to limit people. Noting that the city can’t provide security, be ticket takers or enforce social distancing, which was requested, he said the plan would be to make circles for family units in the fenced space. The circles would be 8-feet wide and six feet apart and there would be 40 of them.
Post also referenced Chaffee for Chaffee, saying that event was planned at a red level and executed at an orange level. He said the current level is yellow regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another key is the ability to stream the event online, Post said.
In his letter to the council, organizer Trevor “Bones” Davis said, “SunFest is a celebration of the talented youth in our region and a family friendly, Salida tradition.”
Council eventually passed the motion for the permit unanimously.
Council also unanimously approved adopting the 2020/2021 Policy Statement for the Colorado Communities for Climate Action (CC4CA).
Council member Jane Templeton said the sustainability committee looked over the policy statement and recommended council adopt it.
The policy statement begins by saying, “Colorado Communities for Climate Action is a coalition of local governments advocating for stronger state and federal climate policy. CC4CA’s policy priorities for 2020-2021 reflect unanimous agreement among the coalition members on steps that should be taken at the state and federal level, often in partnership with local governments, to enable Colorado and its communities to lead in protecting the climate.”
The public hearing concerning two ordinances on the proposed Crestone affordable housing development, meanwhile, will have to be pushed back until council’s Aug. 18 meeting. Drew Nelson, administrator, said there was a flaw in the public notice so it can’t be held at the Aug. 4 meeting.
The first ordinance concerning the Crestone development, 2020-10, would rezone property in the proposal from single family R-1 to medium-density R-2.
The second ordinance, 2020-11, would vacate a portion of Crestone Avenue near M Street so it could be used in the development.
During public comment at the meeting, a community member asked council to look over the fee schedule for businesses to see if there was a way to accommodate part time workers like his barbecue truck.
Treasurer Merrell Bergin gave the sales tax report and said May was “another surprisingly good month.”
May brought in $831,218 total in taxes, up $98,289 from May 2019. The city’s 3 percent sales tax accounted for $614,536, the 1 percent county tax accounted for $201,575 while the marijuana tax brought in $15,107.
Concerning the 3 percent tax, retail was up 29.6 percent to $478,549 in May compared to last year. Accommodation and food services was down 44.1 percent to $58,147. Manufacturing was up 28.5 percent to $17,176. Wholesale trade was up 26.3 percent to $18,818. Construction was down 30.3 percent to $7,029. Information was down 31 percent to $5,987. Real Estate, rental and leasing was up 2 percent to $3,310. All other entities were up 16 percent to $25,520.
Sales tax receipts this year are now 11.9 percent higher than last year, with the city collecting a total of $3,541,118 so far in 2020.
The city is currently under budget in 2020, spending $6,562,435 of its $6,712,727 year-to-date budget.
