by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Town of Poncha Springs gave notice Tuesday that a mail ballot municipal election will take place April 5 to elect three individuals to the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees.
Poncha Springs electors interested in running for office may pick up nomination petitions at 333 Burnett Ave.
To qualify for office, a candidate must be a U.S. citizen, a registered elector, at least 18 years old and a resident of Poncha Springs for 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the election date.
Nomination petitions must be returned to the deputy town clerk no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 24.
For more information call Poncha Springs Town Hall at 719-539-6882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.