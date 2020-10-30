Salidan and World War II veteran George Blake, 99, is about $600 shy of his goal to raise $10,000 for Chaffee County Community Fund.
The nonagenarian challenged himself in April to a series of 100 walks before his 100th birthday in January, to raise the money. He completed his 100th walk September 13.
Tom Syzek, one of Blake’s supporters, stated in an email to donors that Blake’s desire is to provide service and raise funds for his Chaffee County neighbors during this time of pandemic and economic hardship.
Those who would like to donate to the George Blake Challenge can visit https://www.coloradogives.org/GeorgeBlakeChallenge.
