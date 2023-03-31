The two educators connected to events that precipitated closure of The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs are still headed to jury trial in June as motions to dismiss were denied Thursday in Chaffee County Court.
Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez, both of whom face misdemeanor charges of child abuse and not reporting an incident of child abuse or neglect, appeared with their attorneys in County Court before Judge Brian Green of Park County.
Green is hearing the cases due to conflicts of interest for both Chaffee County Court Judge Diana Bull and 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
The women are being tried together.
Jason Flores-Williams, representing Lovato, and Adam Tucker, representing Rodriguez, filed motions Feb. 19 asking for dismissal of both charges.
Green denied the motions during Thursday’s motions hearing.
Regarding the charge of child abuse, Green said the Lovato case is a “perfect” case for the jury to hear and make a decision based on evidence.
He made the same decision in Rodriguez’s case.
Green based his decision to deny similar motions concerning the reporting charges largely on the written motions presented by the defense and the district attorney’s office.
Green ordered Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando to prepare a bill of particulars by April 14 to give the defense a better idea of the people’s case.
Morando indicated there is currently an offer on the table in the cases, and Green set a plea cutoff date and a status conference for 3 p.m. May 2.
