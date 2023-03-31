The two educators connected to events that precipitated closure of The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs are still headed to jury trial in June as motions to dismiss were denied Thursday in Chaffee County Court.

Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez, both of whom face misdemeanor charges of child abuse and not reporting an incident of child abuse or neglect, appeared with their attorneys in County Court before Judge Brian Green of Park County.

