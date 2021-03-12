Ips infected trees removed from Touber property

by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
One of two Engleman Spruce trees in the southwestern yard of the Touber Building was infected with the Ips beetle and was removed this week to prevent the insect from spreading to nearby trees.
Next to the infected tree, a second tree was connected by underground roots and a fungal network and was also removed.
Ips beetles are a common species affecting spruce trees in landscaped settings. They are capable of attacking weakened trees of all sizes.
Angie Jenson, arborist with Tierra Firma Forestry, said the Ips beetle and the spruce beetles affecting nearby forests are “very, very similar,” but that the Ips beetle tends to affect landscape trees in urban areas.
She added, however, that if you were to cut down a tree infected with spruce beetles in the forest and bring it down, the infestation could spread through firewood.
To dispose of the two trees Tierra Firma removed from the Touber Building, Jenson said they ripped them down the middle and then chipped them.
“Once chipped, it fractures their food source and they’re not able to make galleries (where they lay their eggs),” Jenson said. “They run out of food and die.”
The problem with galleries is that they cut the flow of water and nutrients within the tree, therefore not allowing the tree’s plumbing mechanism to carry on its life-giving functions.
Home owners and renters in Salida are recommended to take note of a change in the appearance or health of their trees.
Jenson said trees infected with Ips beetles will look dried out and the entire tree will die uniformaly. Yellowing at the needles is another sign.
She said trees infected by beetles in the forest have an 80 percent mortality rate.
“It’s a really, really big deal that we have such death in our forests,” Jenson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.