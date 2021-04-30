Poncha Springs Trustees made the decision April 26 to cease all consideration for a geothermal project and an agreement and professional services with Mt. Princeton Geothermal, LLC at this time.
The decision came after the legal recommendations that area property owners be consulted for a joint effort and concerns regarding the financial commitment and the incomplete nature of the agreement proposal.
In other business trustees approved a request for rezoning and proposed major subdivision preliminary plat of a 6.34-acre lot owned by Elizabeth Holman to be divided into three lots.
The request for two lots consisting of 3.93 acres and 1.070 acre lot to be rezoned T-3 – suburban zone and one of 1.06 acres to be rezoned to T-5 – urban center zone, from the current private natural zone.
The lot in question is to the north of Quarry Station and west of U.S. 285.
The decision to approve was made following a joint session with Planning and Zoning, a public hearing and discussion.
Following a recommendation by Planning and Zoning, a request for no parking on the east side of Halley’s Avenue, with the addition of not allowing parking on the west side outside of cutouts already in place, was approved.
A Poncha Meadows variance request for driveways in the first layer for blocks 5 and 6, zoned T-4 – general urban was approved following discussion.
A liquor license renewal for Firehouse Liquor was approved.
Town Clean-up Day was set for June 5.
