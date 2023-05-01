CHA finishes Phase 1 transitional housing project at Third, 291

A colorful celebration took place Friday at the Third Street and Colo. 291 site of the future Jane’s Place transitional housing project as stakeholders celebrated the completion of Phase I of the construction.
Chaffee Housing Authority Board Chair Craig Nielson told the crowd, who were decked out in leis and boas with noisemakers and bubble wands, that the first phase, which included ground preparation, installation of a retaining wall and underground infrastructure, was complete.
Nielson said most of the approximately $516,000 spent so far on the project has come from donations and grants.
Partners in the endeavor include Chaffee Hospitality Inc., Chaffee County Community Foundation, the City of Salida and Chaffee County.
The completed project will encompass four buildings with 17 units, 23 bedrooms and up to 35 beds for those in need of transitional housing.
The project is named for Jane Whitmer, who died in 2019.
Whitmer was heavily involved in local community work with a focus on youth and families.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said, “This project is a lot like Jane … unique.”
He said Whitmer was a hero to a lot of people, who knew how important it was to empower and strengthen people.
Naming the project for Whitmer was the suggestion of former Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray.
“When Becky Gray came to the commissioners with a proposal to name it Jane’s Place, there was no way we could refuse,” Baker said.
He said Whitmer’s focus was always to keep families intact.
“It is a testament to a great human being and a wonderful lady, my friend Jane,” he said.
Other speakers included Miki Hodge and Joseph Teipel, former Chaffee County Community Foundation executive director.
Now that the underground utilities are completed, work can begin on the above-ground structures in the next phase of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.