CHA finishes Phase 1 transitional housing project at Third, 291

Craig Nielson, Chaffee Housing Authority board chair, gives an update on the progress of the Jane’s Place housing project Friday. From left are Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker, Salida City Councilwoman Alyssa Pappenfort, Stew Pappenfort and Nielson.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

A colorful celebration took place Friday at the Third Street and Colo. 291 site of the future Jane’s Place transitional housing project as stakeholders celebrated the completion of Phase I of the construction.

Chaffee Housing Authority Board Chair Craig Nielson told the crowd, who were decked out in leis and boas  with noisemakers and bubble wands, that the first phase, which included ground preparation, installation of a retaining wall and underground infrastructure, was complete.

