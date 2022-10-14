Salida Museum, 406 ½ W. U.S. 50 (behind the chamber of commerce), will celebrate its 68th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 with a book signing by local author Steve Chapman and refreshments. 

Museum board members and docents may be dressed in costumes related to early-day Salida events and people, and visitors are welcome to come in costumes related to the early days and join in the fun. Admission is free.

