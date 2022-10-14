Salida Museum, 406 ½ W. U.S. 50 (behind the chamber of commerce), will celebrate its 68th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 with a book signing by local author Steve Chapman and refreshments.
Museum board members and docents may be dressed in costumes related to early-day Salida events and people, and visitors are welcome to come in costumes related to the early days and join in the fun. Admission is free.
There will be drawings for free Chapman books for those who sign the guest register and list their email. Free copies of The Mountain Mail publication “True Crime Stories” will also be available.
Chapman will conduct presentations on Salida history at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., which will include historic photos and a Q&A session.
Chapman is an author, historian and owner of Salida Walking Tours, a company that guides guests on history and ghost walks through downtown. His latest book, and the one he is signing, is “Lynched – Mob Justice & A Madness for Blood – The Vigilante Murder That Stained Salida for Decades.” The book tells the tale of a vicious 1891 lynching that occurred in Salida when more than 150 men broke into the jail and murdered a man who had been arrested for killing a popular railroad worker.
The vigilante slaying was witnessed by passengers on an oncoming train and resulted in Salida bring labeled a “tough town” for decades. The book is a complete examination of this brutal crime and includes first-hand court testimony, newspapers of the time and historical maps.
“Lynched” is Chapman’s sixth book on Salida history.
“I have been in and out of Salida for years but settled here in 2017,” Chapman said. “I sold a business in Southeast Asia. One of my degrees is in history, and for years I have researched Salida’s past, focusing on 1880-1900. I love the Wild West days and learned Salida was a genuine boom town with outlaws, the murder of a marshal, daring entrepreneurs, 27 saloons and working girls.”
