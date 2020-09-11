Chaffee Cares gets $3,000 boost

Chaffee Cares received a $3,000 boost Friday from MCSG Technologies.
The organization, a 501(c)(3) non profit organization, is designed to help individuals and families in Chaffee County with needs that fall outside of the parameters of other social service programs.
“It’s for people who fall through the cracks,” said Sharon Smith.
Chaffee Cares, also known as The Rainy Day Fund grew out of another charitable venture, Baba’s Magical Christmas.
Smith said the group organizing Baba’s saw a need for a year-round program and created Chaffee Cares.
The organization only takes applications from third party professionals who work directly with adults, families, children and seniors, such as school district staff, medical and mental health providers, Chaffee County staff and non-profit program directors.
The group started in March and has already received 15 requests. The variety of requests ranges from clothing and supplies for the homeless to dental work to glasses and beyond.
“We’re open to any kind of request,” Smith said.
For more information or to submit an application visit chaffeecares.org or email chaffeecares@gmail.com
