Aerial silks and lyra performer Antonella Paola Martinez Troyas of Madrid, Spain, never expected to come to America, but now she has a three-week internship with Salida Circus.
“It’s like an international community,” she said. “It doesn’t matter where you are or where you are from, they welcome you.”
Troyas was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, and lived there until age 15 when her family moved to Galicia, Spain. Growing up in Uruguay, she did not have many opportunities for acrobatic or dancing activities, but Troyas said she always had the desire to pursue such performing arts, and she enjoying watching Jackie Chan’s acrobatics and the Olympics on TV as a child.
In Galacia, Troyas learned ballet dancing and after four years moved to Madrid to teach yoga and perform as part of a circus, dancing with aerial silks and hoops.
For a year in 2021 she stayed and worked at Circus Fuskabo in Slovenia as part of the European Voluntary Service exchange program. Destiny Meseke, a previous member of Salida Circus, was working at Circus Fuskabo as well and told her about Salida Circus and encouraged her to intern there.
Troyas said she does not have many expectations for her time in the USA. She had a long trip from Madrid to Salida, but said she was very excited to come. “It was like being in a movie,” she said.
The ordeal of moving from one country to another could be a bit traumatic, she knew from past experience, but she said she is keeping an open mind and putting trust in Meseke’s advice. “When you move you get opportunities, and I think we need to be open minded about getting to know people,” she said.
The most difficult part of the job, she said, is to be strong all the time. Troyas practices at the gym three times a week for four hours to retain her strength and skill.
She most enjoys the creativity she is allowed when performing. Unlike many dance forms, which are heavily structured, the circus has fewer rules, so Troyas is free to express herself when she dances.
Troyas will be performing at the Summer Uptown Downtown Block Party between 4 and 8 p.m. today on F Street between Second and Third streets.
She will be teaching silks and lyra (aerial hoops) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1646 Holman Ave., as well as at the Buena Vista Gymnastics Club at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Troyas will also be speaking to students at local schools about her experience as an immigrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.