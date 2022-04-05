Salida City Council will conduct public hearings and vote on final reading of two ordinances during its meeting at 6 p.m. today: an ordinance that would amend language about inclusive housing in the Salida Municipal Code to promote development of workforce housing, and a second ordinance on approval of a major impact review for the Residences at Salida Bottling Company subdivision.
Ordinance 2022-05 would make amendments to the land use code to “strike a balance between the great need for permanently affordable housing units of varying types and prices and the economic reality of developing property,” Bill Almquist, Salida community development director, stated in a memo to the council.
Some of the amendments include:
• Including condos, duplex conversions and multifamily residential projects in the inclusive housing language.
• Increasing the number of affordable units required in an inclusive housing project from 12.5 percent to 16.7 percent.
• Elimination of fees-in-lieu of built and deed-restricted affordable units as an option to satisfy inclusive housing requirements, except for minor projects and “fractional units.”
• A broader array of deed-restricted price levels for built affordable units.
During the first reading of the ordinance on March 15, Almquist said, “It’s not just about affordability, it is also about supply, with needs across the whole spectrum.”
The municipal code currently addresses affordability at 80 percent of area median income and below, but as of the end of 2021, the median sales price for a home in the county was approximately $560,000, an increase of 30 percent from 2020.
The developers of the Residences at Salida Bottling Company requested several variances in their major impact review, including:
• Increased density;
• Increased building height;
• Modification to how building height is measured;
• Increased number of building stories (over that allowed in the overlay zone);
• Decreased front setback;
• Modified schedule of uses;
• Decreased required parking for the proposed commercial use (deviation only necessary for an eating or drinking establishment tenant);
• Deviation from requirement to provide municipal water and sewer facilities within the planned development; and
• Deviation from requirement to pave the alley.
In other business council will hear first reading and set a public hearing for Ordinance 2022-07, which would make changes to the city municipal code based on recent laws passed by the Colorado General Assembly.
“These laws provide that indigent defendants have a right to counsel where imprisonment is a possible penalty and require local governments to fund this representation. Separately, the General Assembly raised the maximum amount a municipal court can fine from $1,000 to $2,650,” City Attorney Nina Williams stated in a memo to the council.
“Previously, these legislative enactments prompted the City to undertake a comprehensive review of the Municipal Code to evaluate whether certain penalty provisions warranted revision. Specifically, the review sought to identify offenses for which imprisonment was a possible penalty and to evaluate whether such a penalty was warranted. Additionally, this review included identifying and evaluating where fines issued by the Municipal Court could be raised. Many of these changes were implemented by a previous ordinance.”
The ordinance would increase fines to $2,650.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A proclamation declaring that Salida stands in solidarity with Ukraine and in support of the sovereign Ukrainian nation, people and armed forces.
• A vote to approve April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
• Review of grant recommendations from Chaffee County Community Foundation.
• An agreement with TerraQuest to fund a clean commute program for $11,000.
• Vote on amplified sound permits for High Side Bar and Grill, Tres Litros Beer Co. and USA Women’s Raft Race Team.
• A resolution authorizing a grant application for improvements to Oak Street.
