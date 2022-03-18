The Chaffee Shuttle began a series of popup events March 10 in Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs to ask residents for their opinions and input on how to set up a transit system that can better serve the communities.
The main purpose of the study is to help impoverished communities and people living in them to access services and jobs unavailable to them in their own towns, Hank Martin, executive director of the Chaffee Shuttle, said in a press release.
A recent study found numerous one- or no-vehicle families in the area. Martin said that means those families either have only one vehicle that is shared among family members or the family does not own a vehicle and travels from home to work by foot. In both cases a common factor is stress and limitation on mobility and access to available services.
A second reason for a transit service was the cost of gas, Martin said. With fuel prices high and continuing to grow, it makes more sense to spend $10 going from Buena Vista to Salida than to pay $30 for a half tank of gas.
Martin said this also would help cut down on the carbon footprint since fewer vehicles would be in use if people were riding the shuttle between areas.
Martin said the shuttle has found a large need for a regular shuttle schedule between Buena Vista and Salida. While a shuttle route already exists between both destinations, Martin said he hopes to expand shuttle services and to include morning hours to cater to people with jobs in a different area from where they live.
Along with interest in improving the shuttle from Buena Vista to Salida, Martin said there is an interest in opening shuttle services in other areas. Two of the more favorable routes he found would be from Alamosa to Antonito and Alamosa to Creede.
While all this is still in planning, Martin said he wants to hear the public’s opinion before taking steps in any direction.
The study was funded by the Helping Obtain Prosperity for Everyone grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
