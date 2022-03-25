A preliminary hearing for Dustin Ferguson was recently set for 1 p.m. April 21 in 12th Judicial District Court in Saguache.
Ferguson, 35, appeared in court Wednesday for a setting hearing.
He is charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 23 death of Brian Taylor, 41.
Police discovered Taylor unresponsive and with several puncture wounds in a house in Saguache.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told police Ferguson had left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.