Salida businessman Greg Wall has voluntarily closed his restaurant, Wallbanger’s Sports Bar and Grill, for the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director, said that her office has not required any business to shut down, but that with the current surge in cases, some are.
“Some businesses are seeing positive tests from employees and choosing to close down due to the risk, or lack of staff,” Carlstrom said. “We may see more smaller businesses close down.”
