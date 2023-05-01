The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission is sponsoring its second annual celebration of Historic Preservation Month in May.
The nationwide commemoration, established in 1973, is an opportunity for communities to celebrate historic places, heritage tourism and the social and economic benefits of restoring historic buildings.
The commission will host open community discussions called “Coffee with the Commission” from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday in May at the Buena Vista Roastery Café, 409 E. Main St. The commission will buy the coffee.
The commission, partnering with the Buena Vista Library, is sponsoring a coloring contest for children up to 12 years old.
Starting in early May, local schools, the library and commission members will distribute sheets featuring an outline of the 1883 Buena Vista Town Hall. Young artists are invited to decorate the sheet using any medium – crayons, markers, paint or others – with all submissions limited to a single side of the entry form.
A large box will be provided at the library for participants to submit their completed artwork. The deadline is May 19.
All artwork will be posted at the Library between May 26 and 30. Community members are invited to vote for their three favorite pieces. Voting times at the library are from 1-4 p.m. May 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 30.
The artwork with the most votes in each of four age brackets will receive a gift card from a BV business and their framed, prize-winning entry. All winners will be notified by June 2.
Commission member Mary Therese Anstey, who chairs the Historic Preservation Month subcommittee, said she hopes this project will inspire kids and their parents to look more closely at BV’s distinctive historic architecture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.