National Weather Service forecasters declared a winter storm warning for Colorado through 5 p.m. today, which could dump up to 15 inches of snow in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
Forecasters predicted 5-10 inches Tuesday night, while today could see another 1-5 inches.
The storm will bring high winds, gusting up to 50 mph. Wind chill values between minus 5 and minus 15 tonight and temperatures are expected to fall to minus 3.
The storm will be statewide, although the heaviest snow will be in southern Colorado.
The Denver Metro area is predicting 4-8 inches with the highest amounts on the southwest side of town.
Wolf Creek Pass, near Pagosa Springs, could see 18-24 inches.
Warmer weather will return this weekend, with temperatures in the mid-40s.
