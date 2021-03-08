Carrie Adair, chief operations officer for Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative will review the final funding report from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for the 2019 Decker Fire during Chaffee County’s work session at 9 a.m. today.
Adair will address the commissioners at 1:15 p.m., followed by Earl Richmond, Buena Vista recreation director to discuss Great Outdoors Colorado funding for three new and improved trails in the Buena Vista River Park.
Cindy Williams will talk to commissioners about public land recreation issues at 2 p.m., followed by an update on local Bureau of Land Management projects from Kalem Lenard.
Jennifer Davis, county attorney, will lead a discussion with the commissioners at 3:10 p.m. about the dates and criteria related to the Recreation In-Channel Diversion administration.
Commissioners will hear reports from county department heads in the morning.
Tuesday
During their regular meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday, the commissioners will hear the Nestlé Waters North America 2020 annual report. This will not be a continuation of the Nestlé 1041 permit hearing.
They also have five public hearings, scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.
They will hear the Cooper Property minor subdivision, 9325 CR 160 and 9693 CR 163, re-subdividing Track 1A-R, 16.73 acres, into four tracks, three at 2 acres and the remainder at 10.73.
A request has been made for a waiver of county land use code section 7.3.7.C1 to allow a private road easement for access and frontage to the lots on CR 160.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing for a land use code text amendment to remove the existing airport overlay district and replace it with a proposed new section.
Sterling Stoudenmire of Pure Greens is requesting a change to the land use code to reduce setbacks from the property line of a marijuana operational premises cultivation center or an infused products manufacturing facility, when adjacent to residential uses.
Commissioners will hear the Ogden major subdivision sketch plan for 12806 CR 190E, to subdivide lot two of the Ogden heritage water subdivision exemption into five lots, approximately 4 acres each.
They will also continue the Habitat for Humanity road and alley vacation of right of way request hearing from Feb. 16.
In other business, the commissioners will consider a request for transferring funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field to the Southeast Colorado Regional Airport.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all meetings will be held virtually until further notice.
To participate in either meeting, go to the county website, https://www.chaffeecounty.org and click on the link to the meeting.
You can also connect through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID # 109 079 543.
Log on to http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices to find all documents regarding the Nestlé 1041 application.
