Salida Mountain Trails hosts membership party

Salida Mountain Trails showed its appreciation to its members by hosting an annual membership party Saturday at Fun Street Family Arcade on F Street.
The party was for current members, their plus-ones and people who wanted to join. The event raised a total of $21,000 through a combination of new memberships and auctions.
Salida Mountain Trails currently has more than 350 members, 38 of whom joined on Saturday night. A paid membership costs $30 per year for the lowest tier. Higher-paying members ($120 or more) received a free pair of socks at the party and the highest ($200 or more) a limited-edition hat. At the door, people could sign up for their membership and receive their socks and hat.
SMT needs financial and political support for working on the land, both of which memberships provide, Jon Terbush, executive director, said.
This is SMT’s 19th year, and the membership party has been held for the majority of those years, Terbush said, although he isn’t sure exactly when or what the first one looked like. This is the first year, to his knowledge, that the party has been held in the arcade, however, with last year’s held at Hutchinson Ranch. The arcade is a venue that is family friendly and a great space for having over a hundred auction items, he said. “We like the excitement of people trying to outbid each other in person.”
A silent auction was held in a back room, with items donated from dozens of local businesses, and partway through the party the live auction kicked off. The two auctions combined raised more than $12,000. Grand prize for the live auction was a new bike donated by Absolute Bikes, which was sold for $4,000.
“I’ve never been to this arcade before, but it’s neat to see so much support for a local organization,” Lauren Greenfield, a part-time Salidan, said. Greenfield has been a member for a year.
“Salida Mountain Trails made Salida the haven it is for runners and bikers,” said Rich Porter, SMT treasurer in training.
Food was provided by Pizza Rio and Boathouse Cantina.
Terbush said SMT is also grateful to SubCulture Cyclery, who donated an e-bike to them for trail maintenance. SMT currently has more than 50 sponsors, he said. “We’re very fortunate, and it’s because of people like this who came out tonight.”
