Salida Mountain Trails hosts membership party

Jon Terbush, Salida Mountain Trails executive director, starts off the live auction during SMT’s membership party Saturday at Fun Street Family Arcade. The live auction and a silent auction together made more than $12,000.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Salida Mountain Trails showed its appreciation to its members by hosting an annual membership party Saturday at Fun Street Family Arcade on F Street. 

The party was for current members, their plus-ones and people who wanted to join. The event raised a total of $21,000 through a combination of new memberships and auctions.

