Hospitality and employee housing will be the subject of the focus topic report to the Salida Hospital District board of directors meeting at noon today.
Lezlie Burkley, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation director will present an update on a project to provide hospitality housing for patents and their families as well as employee housing for hospital workforce.
The board will also consider two resolutions related to property at 705 and 713 E. Main St., Buena Vista.
The board will review board policies including board governing roles and responsibility, board mission policy and board operational policy.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations, senior living, the Fairplay clinic and provider agreements.
To attend by phone call 253-215-8782 and enter code 9226239087.
