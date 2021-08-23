The Food and Drug Administration amended emergency use authorizations for both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of an additional dose after the first two doses in certain immunocompromised people on Aug. 12.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) now recommends people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised receive an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks or 28 days after their second dose.
Groups recommended to receive an additional dose include those who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
Studies show that some people who are immunocompromised don’t build adequate levels of protection after receiving two doses of mRNA vaccines.
The additional dose should be the same vaccine product as the first two doses. However, an alternate dose can be used if that vaccine is not available.
People should not receive more than three COVID-19 vaccine doses.
An additional dose of the vaccine for immunocompromised Coloradans will help increase their protection and prevent more severe illness, hospitalization, and death a press release stated.
Coloradans who need an additional dose should be able to access them immediately at enrolled state and federal vaccine providers.
Additional doses are free. No identification, insurance, or proof of medical history is required to receive an additional dose. People receiving additional doses are eligible for gift cards from the Comeback Cash Gift Card Giveaway program.
Coloradans may self-report their immunocompromising conditions to vaccine providers.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom stated the CCPH along with several other local vaccine providers, has ample vaccine inventory to meet the needs of those who fall within the criteria for a third dose.
“At this time, CCPH is depending on personal responsibility and accountability for those seeking out a third dose and asks that people who do not fall within the approved categories be patient for the time if or when a third dose is recommended for additional groups,” Carlstrom said.
She said, “Over the next few days, CCPH will be meeting with its peers and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to explore strategies for equitable distribution of the third dose.
Expanded third dose rollout
Ongoing discussion among public health and medical experts from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, including Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration and National Institute of Health and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases resulted in a press release Wednesday regarding the possible timeline for an expanded booster shot rollout.
The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.
However, the available data indicate that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination.
“In association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease, the release stated.
Based the latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout.
That assessment led to the conclusion that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.
“We have developed a plan to begin offering these booster shots this fall subject to FDA conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices issuing booster dose recommendations based on a thorough review of the evidence.
“We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose,” the release stated.
At that time, individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster.
“We would also begin efforts to deliver booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities at that time, given the distribution of vaccines to this population early in the vaccine rollout and the continued increased risk that COVID-19 poses to them,” the experts stated.
It is also anticipated booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine down the road.
Administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March 2021, and more data is expected on the one-dose vaccine on in the next few weeks.
“Our top priority remains staying ahead of the virus and protecting the American people from COVID-19 with safe, effective, and long-lasting vaccines especially in the context of a constantly changing virus and epidemiologic landscape,” they stated.
The group also emphasized the ongoing urgency of vaccinating the unvaccinated in the U.S. and around the world.
Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all.
