Boy Scouts continue to transform Mimi’s Corner

Boy Scouts of America Troop 60 continued transforming Mimi’s Corner park on Saturday.
First, Jackson Karls and his fellow scouts created a pavillion area, creating a covered place to sit, at the park, which is located on the corner of CR 144 and 160.
Then on Saturday, the scouts helped Luke Johnson complete his Eagle project and built a buck and rail fence around the park, leaving a couple openings for bikes and walkers to get through.
“I think it’s definitely a nice area to hang out,” Johnson said on Saturday. “From what it used to be: a dry dusty corner, mine and Jackson’s projects transformed it.”
Johnson was originally involved in the pavillion, but handed the project off to Karls because he had planned on doing a mission to Thailand this fall. When that fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Johnson said he started thinking about doing an eagle project again and Donna Rhoads of Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails suggested building a fence at Mimi’s corner.
Johnson said he chose the buck and rail design mostly because the fence is free standing and it doesn’t need to be drilled into the ground. Aestheticaly, he also said “it looks cool.”
Chaffee County invested $1,500 towards the park’s improvements, Johnson said. He said the pavillion cost around $800 and his fence cost around $600.
Johnson gave a “shout out” to SPOT for all the projects it is involved in and for helping the scouts.
Johnson said he still plans on going to Thailand this spring if he’s able.
